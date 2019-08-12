El Paso man pulled over for traffic violation ends up being arrested for sexually assaulting child
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child as well as the online solicitation of children.
Eduardo Alvarado, 32, was arrested late last week and remained jailed Monday on $300,000 bond.
Police said they pulled Alvarado's PT Cruiser over for backing unsafely in the 400 block of South Rayor in central El Paso.
During the traffic stop, officers said a child in the car made an outcry for help. Those officers alerted detectives from the Crimes Against Children unit who said they discovered Alvarado had also solicited a 15-year-old online for sex.
Authorities sought the public's help Monday, asking that anyone with information on Alvarado contact police at 915-212-0382.
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
