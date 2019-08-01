El Paso man held on $500,000 bond in 'road rage' case where woman flew off hood of moving car

Road rage arrest

A 20-year-old El Paso man has been arrested for a "road rage" incident in which a woman was seriously injured after flying off the hood of a moving car along Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said Wednesday.

Jacob Anthony Ordonez was arrested after officers said they spotted his car Tuesday afternoon in central El Paso and pulled him over. He remained jailed Wednesday on a half-million dollars bond on a charge of aggravated assault.

A police spokesman said the bizarre incident stemmed a "road rage" argument Monday morning between two stopped motorists — Ordonez and 29-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Aguilar — on MLK near Marcus Uribe Drive.

"During the confrontation, Aguilar jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle and (Ordonez) drove off with Aguilar clinging to the hood of the car," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. "Aguilar eventually fell off and suffered life threatening injuries."

Police said Ordonez sped off and fled the scene after Aguilar went flying off his car hood. Witnesses provided officers with a description of his vehicle which led to his capture a day later.