EL Paso man found lying along New Mexico road is apparent homicide victim

SANTA ROSA, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police said Tuesday they were investigating the death of an El Paso man found lying along a state road two days ago as an apparent homicide.

32-year old William Moore was discovered lying on the ground on State Road 91 near Santa Rosa in Guadalupe County late Sunday morning, investigators said.

He was rushed to Guadalupe County Hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.

No other details were released by authorities, but detectives urged anyone with possible information in the case to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 and select option 1.