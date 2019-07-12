El Paso man accused of going on violent rampage with guns, knives at apartment complex

Sun Hollow Apartments on Lee Trevino. (Photo: Google street view)

Sun Hollow Apartments on Lee Trevino. (Photo: Google street view)

EL PASO, Texas - An argument that got out of control led to an El Paso man going on a violent rampage, opening fire with a shotgun on an apartment building and threatening an elderly grandmother with a knife after hitting and kicking her, police said.

26 –year old Ismael Ballesteros was being held Friday at the El Paso County Detention facility on $200,000 bond following his arrest the night before on charges of aggravated assault, injury to an elderly person and deadly conduct.

Police said events unfolded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sun Hollow Apartments at 1601 N. Lee Trevino.

"The officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired and tracked a man armed with a shotgun who ran into an apartment," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. A short time later, "Ballesteros walked out of a bedroom and surrendered himself to the officers inside the apartment."

Investigators indicated an argument between Ballesteros and a resident of the apartment complex led to the violence, which included him firing the shotgun at one of the apartment buildings.

"Ballesteros chased the victim to the victim's apartment where Ballesteros threatened the victim and the victim's 70-year-old grandmother with a knife. Ballesteros also kicked and hit the 70-year-old woman," Carillo explained.

Officers said they recovered two shotguns, several spent shotgun shells and a knife at the scene.