El Paso gunman told police 'I'm the shooter' & admits targeting 'Mexicans': Arrest warrant affidavit

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 01:31 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:26 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - "I'm the shooter." Those are the words suspected gunman Patrick Crusius told El Paso police as he got out of a car at an intersection near the eastside Walmart and approached officers with his hands in the air last Saturday morning.

That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit by Detective Adrian Garcia, obtained by ABC-7 on Friday.

The affidavit was given to a judge early Sunday, who ordered the 21-year-old from the Dallas-suburb of Allen held without bond on capital murder charges.

El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza has said he plans to seek the death penalty against Crusius, who is charged with killing 22 people and injuring a couple dozen others in the attack.

According to the affidavit, Crusius declined an attorney after his arrest and spoke to investigators -- telling them that he traveled to El Paso and "once inside the store he opened fire using his AK-47 shooting multiple innocent victims."

The detective wrote that Crusius also told police that his targets in the mass shooting were "Mexicans."

Crusius has since asked for and received a court-appointed attorney, Mark Stevens of San Antonio. Stevens has defended numerous murder and capital murder suspects over the years in west and central Texas. Court sources told ABC-7 that Stevens volunteered to defend Crusius.

Below is a copy of the entire arrest warrant affidavit document obtained by ABC-7...

