El Paso fugitive with lengthy criminal past captured for drug-related shooting of teen girlfriend

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:04 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:15 PM MDT

A 35-year-old wanted fugitive with a lengthy criminal past has been captured and charged in a northeast El Paso shooting that left his teenage girlfriend critically wounded, authorities said Tuesday.

The manhunt for George Solis ended when he was taken into custody earlier this week by U.S. Marshals and El Paso Police gang unit officers in the 5000 block of Alameda.

He remained jailed Tuesday in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $375,000.00 bond for aggravated assault and $50,000.00 bond for violation of a protective order.

Those charges stem from the shooting of 19-year-old Alexis Ramirez at a home in the 10700 block of Sapphire earlier this month. The victim's mother previously told ABC-7 that Solis and her daughter had a drug-fueled argument and her daughter was trying to leave the house when Solis allegedly shot her.

Solis was arrested about a month ago for felony drug possession, according to police, and El Paso County records show he has a long history of arrests dating back to 2012.

