Crime

Driver convicted of murder in 2015 El Paso wreck that killed boyfriend

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:34 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:58 PM MDT

Mireless found guilty

EL PASO - A jury Thursday afternoon convicted 23-year old Jesus Alberto Mireles of murder in connection with a deadly 2015 crash in northeast El Paso that killed his boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car.

The victim, 25-year old Daniel Nicholas Mendoza, had called 9-1-1 moments before the crash to complain that Mireless was driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Prosecutors also said Mireless was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Jurors heard closing arguments earlier Thursday in the trial and deliberated for only a few hours before returning the guilty verdict. Mireles was visibly emotional as the verdict was read in court.

Mireles' car was headed west on Alps Drive on a Sunday morning in December of 2015 when police said he lost control, went into a parking lot and hit an unoccupied van and two food trucks.

Mendoza was rushed to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where he would later die of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

News
On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

News
On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Travel
Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers