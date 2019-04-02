DPS: Operation targeting Barrio Azteca, Chuco Tango gangs leads to arrest of 10 suspects

EL PASO, Texas - Over the past week, special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) worked with multiple agencies to arrest 10 women on state drug charges and other alleged crimes.

Officials said the arrests were the result of a 16-month investigation targeting alleged members and associates of the Barrio Azteca and Chuco Tango gangs for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Three suspects already in custody on unrelated criminal charges were also charged as part of this investigation.

During the operation, investigators seized nearly five pounds of methamphetamines, a little more than a third of a pound of heroin and seven weapons.

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for drug offenses and engaging in organized criminal activity:

Andrea Garcia, 30, of El Paso, Texas

Crystal Aguilar, 32, of El Paso, Texas

Luis Martinez, 30, of El Paso, Texas

Leslie Ortiz, 24, of El Paso, Texas

Brenda Moreno, 18, of El Paso, Texas

Vanessa Meza, 24, of El Paso, Texas

Amber Norman, 29, of El Paso, Texas

Paula Riggs, 55, of El Paso, Texas

Bonnie Hernandez, 30, of El Paso, Texas

Dashawn Wilkes, 27, of El Paso, Texas

DPS said three suspects already in state or federal custody are facing additional charges as a result of this investigation. Those suspects are 32-year-old Ricardo Chavez, 33-year-old Jimmy Tinjaca and 21-year-old Janet Moreno.

