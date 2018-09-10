Crime

DPS, DEA arrest 18 suspects in El Paso prescription drug fraud scheme

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 03:54 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 03:54 PM MDT

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested 18 suspects allegedly involved in a prescription drug fraud scheme. 

The arrests were made on Thursday, September 6, 2018, said DPS Regional Director Orlando Alanis.

DPS Special Agents conducted an eight month investigation focused on identifying and targeting criminal organizations and individuals suspected of prescription drug fraud.  The suspects allegedly profited or conspired to profit illegally from prescription drugs, including hydrocodone, suboxone, methadone, tramadol, alprazolam, Tylenol with codeine, lyrica, phentermine and temazepam, DPS official said. 

"The diversion and abuse of prescription drugs poses a significant threat to the health and safety of El Pasoans," said Kyle W. Williamson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) El Paso Division. "As we have seen in other parts of the country hit hard by the opioid crisis, abuse of these drugs leads to countless shattered lives and tragically high rates of overdose deaths. For this reason, the DEA and our law enforcement partners in El Paso are committed to working together to investigate prescription fraud and stop those who illegally obtain and divert addictive pharmaceuticals."

The following individuals were arrested:

Leticia Cervantes, 60, of El Paso, Texas

Mauricio Cervantes 43, of El Paso, Texas

Cynthia Molinar 37, of El Paso, Texas

Guadalupe Nuno 66, of El Paso, Texas

Margaret Ziashkau 45, of El Paso, Texas

Maria Porras 60, El Paso, Texas

Myrna Dattoli 43, El Paso, Texas

Diana Gonzalez, 35, El Paso, Texas

Gracie Castillo 45, of El Paso, Texas

Nicholas Castillo, 47, of El Paso, Texas

Rosa Castillo, 76, of El Paso, Texas

Mario Martinez, 22, of El Paso, Texas

Maria Garcia 58, of El Paso, Texas

Guadalupe Zamarripa, 70, of El Paso, Texas

Debra Drost, 33, of El Paso, Texas

Luis Iglesias, 49, of El Paso, Texas

Alfonso Gil III, 38, of El Paso, Texas

Rogelio Salas, 32, of El Paso, Texas

Four fugitives are still on the run, officials said.

To report prescription drug fraud, contact DPS at (915) 849-4000 or DEA at (915) 231-4300.
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3