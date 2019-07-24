Domino's Pizza note leads to rescue of New Mexico woman allegedly kidnapped by husband

A Dominos Pizza sign in front of a store is shown in this file photo.

A Dominos Pizza sign in front of a store is shown in this file photo.

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico - A 32-year-old New Mexico man is facing a kidnap charge after allegedly assaulting his 22-year-old wife and holding her against her will.

Authorities said they found the woman bound and gagged in her Chamberino home as a result of a note pleading for help that she left early Tuesday at the Domino's Pizza in the nearby Texas town of Anthony. An employee passed along that note to police.

Robert Dominguez was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation because he was believed to be under the influence of drugs, authorities told ABC-7. Upon his release, he'll be charged with kidnapping in the state of Texas.

Authorities said Dominguez apparently wanted something to eat and forcibly took his wife with him in the car; when they arrived eight miles later at the pizza shop, he told her to go in and get the pizza. That's when officials said she gave a note to the employee saying she had been kidnapped and assaulted.