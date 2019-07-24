Crime

Domino's Pizza note leads to rescue of New Mexico woman allegedly kidnapped by husband

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:15 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:22 PM MDT

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico - A 32-year-old New Mexico man is facing a kidnap charge after allegedly assaulting his 22-year-old wife and holding her against her will.

Authorities said they found the woman bound and gagged in her Chamberino home as a result of a note pleading for help that she left early Tuesday at the Domino's Pizza in the nearby Texas town of Anthony. An employee passed along that note to police.

Robert Dominguez was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation because he was believed to be under the influence of drugs, authorities told ABC-7. Upon his release, he'll be charged with kidnapping in the state of Texas.

Authorities said Dominguez apparently wanted something to eat and forcibly took his wife with him in the car; when they arrived eight miles later at the pizza shop, he told her to go in and get the pizza. That's when officials said she gave a note to the employee saying she had been kidnapped and assaulted.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12