Crime

Document: Student said 'things happened' at coach's home when wife and kids were away

Teen claims she had sex with track coach twice

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 01:15 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:03 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The former Irvin High School teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student allegedly had sex with the girl in his home while his wife and children were away, then allegedly asked the girl to lie to investigators, a complaint affidavit obtained by ABC-7 states.

Brian Evertt Stewart, 34, is facing two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. Stewart was arrested near Independence, Kansas on August 9, 2018 with the help of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, just days after he was featured in Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Most Wanted List. 

Stewart was extradited to El Paso County and booked into the county jail on bonds totaling $20,000 on August 29, 2018. He posted bond and was released from jail two days later. 

The alleged improper relationship between Stewart and a 16-year-old student at Irvin High School occurred during the 2017-18 school year, a complaint affidavit states. Stewart was a teacher and track coach at the school.

After EPISD Police learned about the alleged relationship, a forensic interviewer interviewed the 16-year-old girl at the Child Advocacy Center. The teenager allegedly said that in August 2017, she was at the book room when Stewart approached her and complimented her on how nice she looked. 

"The two of them flirted with each other during the school year and Stewart convinced the victim to join track as Stewart was the girls track coach," the complaint affidavit states, "The victim stated that they became Facebook friends, exchanged phone numbers and would text each other."

According to the court document, Stewart asked the girl to download an app called "Line" so that they could communicate. "They both communicated using this app, flirting and sending pictures to each other," the complaint affidavit states, "The victim stated Stewart sent her shirtless pictures of himself and she, in turn, sent Stewart photos of her only wearing a bra."

The girl told investigators photos depicting genitalia were never exchanged, the document states. The girl further stated, that in February 2018, she and Stewart first kissed "like a boyfriend and girlfriend" underneath the Irvin High School stadium after track practice, the court document states. 

In March 2018, Stewart allegedly told the girl his wife and children were away and they could meet.  The complaint affidavit states Stewart picked up the girl in his truck after a 7-on-7 football game at Parkland High School.  The girl said Stewart then took her to his home, where "things happened."  When the girl was asked to clarify what she meant, she allegedly said she and Stewart had sex at his home, the document states. "It is believed this incident occurred on or about April 7, 2018," the court document states.

The girl allegedly told police she and Stewart had sex a second time in his truck, at Tobins Park, after a track meet. Stewart was giving the girl a ride home when they decided to stop at the park to have sex, the document states.

At this point in the interview, "the victim started to cry and said she did not want Stewart to go to jail," investigators wrote in the complaint affidavit.

Stewart resigned his position at El Paso ISD after he was asked about the relationship. The court document states he admitted to having a relationship with the girl, but that it was not sexual in nature. Stewart allegedly said he took the girl to his home on the 5000 block of Silver Cholla, but only to "hang out."  When asked about Tobins Park, Stewart allegedly said he and the girl were there, but only to "hang out."

After the girl transferred to Bowie High School, Stewart allegedly called her from an unknown number and asked her to lie to police, the complaint affidavit states. "Stewart advised the victim she would only get in trouble for lying, but he would go to jail," the document states. 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates