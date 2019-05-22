Crime

District Attorney to seek death penalty against accused killer in Thanksgiving day home invasion

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:20 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 04:25 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - District Attorney Jaime Esparza will seek the death penalty against the man accused in a deadly home invasion in Northeast El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2018. 

"If convicted of of the offense of Capital Murder, the State of Texas wil seek the death penalty against the Defendant herein," wrote District Attorney Jaime Esparza in the State's Notice to Seek the Death Penalty, submitted to the 243rd District Court on May 8, 2019. 

Jason A. Gibson, 38, is accused of shooting and killing two members of an El Paso family during a home invasion on Thanksgiving Day 2018. 58-year-old Juan Salas was found dead inside his home at 8324 Signal Peak in Northeast El Paso on Thanksgiving Day. Salas' wife, 58-year-old Lorenza Salas, and his son, 24-year-old Johnathan Salas, were also shot. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.  Johnathan was eventually taken off life support.

Police say Gibson, 38, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Daytona Beach Police "after a brief chase" in Daytona Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. 

A police report obtained by ABC-7 states Gibson stole Juan Salas' car after the deadly home invasion on Thanksgiving Day and drove it to Daytona Beach.  A police officer said he spotted Gibson driving Salas' car, which had been reported stolen. The same police officer also identified Gibson as a wanted fugitive out of Texas. 

Hours before he was allegedly involved in the Thanksgiving Day home invasion in El Paso, Gibson allegedly assaulted an elderly man in Las Cruces. Police said Gibson forced his way into the man's home in a gated mobile home park. After brutally beating the homeowner, Gibson allegedly kidnapped the man's daughter and a friend when they arrived at the home to pick up the man for a Thanksgiving meal. Armed with a handgun, Gibson ordered the daughter to drive him to the Northeast El Paso neighborhood where he killed the Salas Family, police said.
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

Health
America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

News
On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

US & World
Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

News
On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

Economy
14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day