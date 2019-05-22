District Attorney to seek death penalty against accused killer in Thanksgiving day home invasion

EL PASO, Texas - District Attorney Jaime Esparza will seek the death penalty against the man accused in a deadly home invasion in Northeast El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

"If convicted of of the offense of Capital Murder, the State of Texas wil seek the death penalty against the Defendant herein," wrote District Attorney Jaime Esparza in the State's Notice to Seek the Death Penalty, submitted to the 243rd District Court on May 8, 2019.

Jason A. Gibson, 38, is accused of shooting and killing two members of an El Paso family during a home invasion on Thanksgiving Day 2018. 58-year-old Juan Salas was found dead inside his home at 8324 Signal Peak in Northeast El Paso on Thanksgiving Day. Salas' wife, 58-year-old Lorenza Salas, and his son, 24-year-old Johnathan Salas, were also shot. Both were hospitalized in critical condition. Johnathan was eventually taken off life support.

Police say Gibson, 38, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Daytona Beach Police "after a brief chase" in Daytona Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

A police report obtained by ABC-7 states Gibson stole Juan Salas' car after the deadly home invasion on Thanksgiving Day and drove it to Daytona Beach. A police officer said he spotted Gibson driving Salas' car, which had been reported stolen. The same police officer also identified Gibson as a wanted fugitive out of Texas.

Hours before he was allegedly involved in the Thanksgiving Day home invasion in El Paso, Gibson allegedly assaulted an elderly man in Las Cruces. Police said Gibson forced his way into the man's home in a gated mobile home park. After brutally beating the homeowner, Gibson allegedly kidnapped the man's daughter and a friend when they arrived at the home to pick up the man for a Thanksgiving meal. Armed with a handgun, Gibson ordered the daughter to drive him to the Northeast El Paso neighborhood where he killed the Salas Family, police said.

