Deputies arrest fugitive and man who allegedly assaulted elderly father

Juan Antonio Lerma (left) and David Monarrez (right)

Juan Antonio Lerma (left) and David Monarrez (right)

EL PASO, Texas - Deputies on Sunday arrested a man wanted by law enforcement and a second man accused of assaulting his elderly father, said a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence located on the 14600 block of Masada on Sunday, May 19, 2019 to investigate the alleged assault of an elderly person.

When the depuies arrived, the victim said he had just been assaulted by his son, who then ran away from their home.

The deputies searched the neighboring area and discovered a vehicle occupied by two individuals matching the description of the offender.

Deputies approached the vehicle and spoke with 30-year-old Juan Antonio Lerma, the victim's son.

The deputies were allegedly met with resistance when they attempted to speak with the other occupant in the vehicle, identified by the sheriff's office as 32-year-old David Monarrez.

Monarrez allegedly refused to obey orders to exit the vehicle and properly identify himself. Monarrez then allegedly provided deputies with false identities, but was subsequently identified by deputies from interactions during previous encounters.

Deputies said Monarrez stepped out of the vehicle and proceeded to run away into the neighboring desert area. Deputies pursued Monarrez, but he was stopped by a barbed wire fence shortly thereafter. As he was being taken into custody, Monarrez allegedly continued to resist and attempted to grab the deputies holstered weapon from his duty belt, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies successfully took Monarrez into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Evading Arrest or Detention, Attempting to Take a Weapon from an Officer and Assault on a Peace Officer. Monarrez's bonds totaled $24,500.

