Crime

Citing evidence of illegal activity, County shuts down Far East El Paso massage parlor

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 05:33 PM MST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 05:33 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Attorney's Office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a massage parlor in Far East El Paso, alleging "illegal activity has been occurring for many years."

Authorities shut down the VIP Spa and Massage, located in a strip mall at 1155 N. Zaragoza Suite B106, pending the outcome of a temporary injunction hearing scheduled for November 28, 2018.

The investigation began after the El Paso County Attorney's Office received several complaints from El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon, area businesses and residents.

The County Attorney, with assistance of several law enforcement agencies during the past several months, documented "prevalent and repeated violations at the establishment, including operating without a license, employment of unlicensed therapists, people living in the premises, massage therapists dressed in a sexually provocative manner, and complaints of inappropriate touching during the massages."

The evidence in the case was presented Thursday before the 168th District Court. Judge Marcos Lizarraga approved the restraining order. 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


