Church housing migrants in El Paso's Lower Valley damaged by fire

EL PASO, Texas - Shock and disbelief — that's how parishioners at a Lower Valley church after it was damaged by fire.

Porta potties outside the Caminos De Vida Church at 7822 San Jose Road went up in flames last Friday afternoon.

As ABC-7 has previously reported, the church has been housing migrants for several months.

Thankfully, no one was inside the building or the porta poties at the time of the fire.

The El Paso Fire Department says the cause of that fire remains under investigation, and it would not confirm whether the fire is being treated as an arson.

Three other Catholic churches in El Paso have been vandalized since May.