Chaparral girl grazed by bullet while asleep in bed

An Otero Sheriff's vehicle sits parked.

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico - A 10-year old girl was grazed by a bullet while asleep in bed in her family's Chapparal home, authorities said Monday.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Escondido.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said in a statement issued Monday that it appeared a bullet in freefall struck the roof of the home and traveled through the ceiling before grazing the child in her bed.

Investigators said they believe the bullet was fired into the air nearby by someone with a large caliber handgun, although witnesses denied hearing any gunfire in the area.

Whoever fired the gun, deputies said that person acted "recklessly" and "with no concern for where the bullet might impact."