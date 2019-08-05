Cellphone video shows El Paso shooting suspect handcuffed by police

Alleged shooters arrest

EL PASO, Texas - Cell phone video obtained by ABC-7 from viewer Victoria Contreras shows El Paso mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius being handcuffed by police across the street from the Walmart store after he allegedly gunned down dozens of people Saturday.

An FBI official in El Paso said Sunday there's no credible intelligence that the suspected gunman was working with a group planning other attacks.

FBI Special Agent Jeanette Harper said at a news conference that federal investigators were focusing their interviews related to the shooter around Dallas and San Antonio. Harper also made a plea for anyone with pictures or video from the shooting scene or the Dallas area to upload them to the FBI's website.

The 21-year-old suspected gunman was from a Dallas suburb more than 600 miles from where Saturday's shooting unfolded at a Walmart. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured.

Harper said the gunman didn't have any contacts in El Paso.