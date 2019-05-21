CBP: Father who crossed into U.S. with family a previously-deported child molester

Julianito De Jesus Diaz

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a previously deported child molester as he attempted to re-enter the United States illegally near downtown El Paso.

On Saturday May 18, 2019, Border Patrol Agents working near the downtown area arrested a group of undocumented immigrants as they attempted to enter the United States. A family unit consisting of a father, mother and two children were a part of the group.

An investigation revealed the father, 42-year-old Julianito De Jesus Diaz of El Salvador, had previously been charged with a first degree felony molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age in Boynton Beach, Florida. De Jesus Diaz eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree felony of lewd or lascivious conduct, the Border Patrol said.

The man served 12 months in prison before being deported from the United States to El Salvador in February 2002.

The Border Patrol said the man will remain in custody pending a criminal and immigration prosecution for illegal re-entry.

