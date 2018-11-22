BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in Northeast El Paso
El Paso Police are investigating a shooting near Magoffin Middle School in Northeast El Paso.
The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on the 8300 block of Signal Peak Place, just north of Hercules.
A source told ABC-7 two people were shot inside a home. A third person was inside the home. The source says one person was shot in the face and neck. The second victim, a woman, appeared to have been shot in the face, the source said.
That information has not been officially confirmed by El Paso Police.
ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We hope to learn more about the shooter and whether that person is in police custody. Look for live coverage on ABC-7 at 5.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
News Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Economy Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images
News Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA
Pets iStock/MentalArt
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
US & World George Frey/Getty Images
News California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images
Travel FreeImages.com/jenny w.
News Larry Busacca/Getty Images
News Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy John Moore/Getty Images
News Chuck Kennedy/White House via Wikimedia Commons
News David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons
Health FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K.
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock/JulNichols
US & World Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
Food iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Rick Diamond-Getty Images