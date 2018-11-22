BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in Northeast El Paso

El Paso Police are investigating a shooting near Magoffin Middle School in Northeast El Paso.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on the 8300 block of Signal Peak Place, just north of Hercules.

A source told ABC-7 two people were shot inside a home. A third person was inside the home. The source says one person was shot in the face and neck. The second victim, a woman, appeared to have been shot in the face, the source said.

That information has not been officially confirmed by El Paso Police.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We hope to learn more about the shooter and whether that person is in police custody. Look for live coverage on ABC-7 at 5.