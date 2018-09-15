UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Friday night's shooting that killed three

22-year-old Juan Carazas

The El Paso Police Crimes Against Person Unit arrested Juan Frausto Cazaras, 22, in connection with Friday's triple murder in Central El Paso.

Police responded to the shooting at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lackland Street.

Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Cazaras is charged with Capital Murder.

Police also identified the three killed as Ricardo Del Moro, 18, Emmanuel Del Moro, 17, and Leslie Ibarra, 17.

Authorities say their initial investigations revealed Ricardo and Emmanuel Del Moro confronted Cazaras with a knife and began stabbing him. Ibarra stood by and watched. The knife ended up breaking, and Ricardo Del Moro, Emmanuel Del Moro and Ibarra fled. As the three fled, Cazaras retrieved a shotgun and fired, striking all three.

Police say the three victims died at the scene.

Cazaras was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond.