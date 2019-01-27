BREAKING: Police investigate a homicide in northeast El Paso
One man is dead after a shooting in northeast El Paso, according to police.
At 12:17 a.m. authorities reported the Crime Against Persons unit responded to the incident on the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney near Benning Avenue between Railroad and Diana drives.
The suspect is still at large, police said.
Authorities did not release any further information.
