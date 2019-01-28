BREAKING: Police arrest suspects in deadly weekend shooting, source tells ABC-7
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit, the Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest the suspects in a homicide investigation over the weekend, a source at the scene tells ABC-7.
The source would only describe the suspects as a white man and a black man. The suspects were arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Oregon and University.
At about 11:42 p.m. on January 26, 2019, police investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso located the body of a 20-year-old man at 8812 Mt. Whitney.
Police said the victim, who died of a gunshot wound, was attending a party when he was shot by unknown assailants.
