BREAKING: Police arrest suspects in deadly weekend shooting, source tells ABC-7

A source tells ABC-7 two men suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend were arrested in the area of Oregon and University in West-Central El Paso Monday.

A source tells ABC-7 two men suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend were arrested in the area of Oregon and University in West-Central El Paso Monday.

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit, the Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest the suspects in a homicide investigation over the weekend, a source at the scene tells ABC-7.

The source would only describe the suspects as a white man and a black man. The suspects were arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Oregon and University.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting at 8812 Mt. Whitney in Northeast El Paso.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting at 8812 Mt. Whitney in Northeast El Paso.

At about 11:42 p.m. on January 26, 2019, police investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso located the body of a 20-year-old man at 8812 Mt. Whitney.

Police said the victim, who died of a gunshot wound, was attending a party when he was shot by unknown assailants.

