BREAKING: One man killed in deadly hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas - Police have confirmed one man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

It happened on Rojas Drive, near Lee Trevino Drive.

According to police, the man was a pedestrian. He was hit sometime between midnight and just before 7 a.m. this morning.

Police are investigating and will release more information as they get it.

They are asking for any information to help with their investigation. Call police with any information.