BREAKING: One man killed in deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas - Police have confirmed one man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
It happened on Rojas Drive, near Lee Trevino Drive.
According to police, the man was a pedestrian. He was hit sometime between midnight and just before 7 a.m. this morning.
Police are investigating and will release more information as they get it.
They are asking for any information to help with their investigation. Call police with any information.
