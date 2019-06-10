BREAKING: Body found in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A dead body was found in east El Paso, according to law enforcement.
El Paso police said the person was found "without signs of life" near Robert E. Lee Road and Edgemere Boulevard.
Officers said there were no signs of foul play.
