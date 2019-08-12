Crime

Boyfriend of slain El Paso teen captured in Mexico, charged with her murder

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 12:26 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:34 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The boyfriend of an 18-year-old central El Paso woman who was shot in the head and killed last month has been arrested and charged in her slaying after fleeing to Mexico, police announced Monday.

Jose Alejandro Casas, 19, was jailed on $1 million bond in the murder of Santana Jazmine Marie Castro. She was found slain by relatives on July 13 inside her home at 2503 N. Piedras.

Police said Casas was taken into custody by Mexican authorities late last week on a murder warrant; he was handed over to U.S. Marshals at the Paso Del Norte Bridge before being booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the killing.

 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5