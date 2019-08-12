Boyfriend of slain El Paso teen captured in Mexico, charged with her murder

Mugshot for 19 –year old Jose Alejandro Casas .

EL PASO, Texas - The boyfriend of an 18-year-old central El Paso woman who was shot in the head and killed last month has been arrested and charged in her slaying after fleeing to Mexico, police announced Monday.

Jose Alejandro Casas, 19, was jailed on $1 million bond in the murder of Santana Jazmine Marie Castro. She was found slain by relatives on July 13 inside her home at 2503 N. Piedras.

Police said Casas was taken into custody by Mexican authorities late last week on a murder warrant; he was handed over to U.S. Marshals at the Paso Del Norte Bridge before being booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the killing.