Boyfriend of slain El Paso teen captured in Mexico, charged with her murder
EL PASO, Texas - The boyfriend of an 18-year-old central El Paso woman who was shot in the head and killed last month has been arrested and charged in her slaying after fleeing to Mexico, police announced Monday.
Jose Alejandro Casas, 19, was jailed on $1 million bond in the murder of Santana Jazmine Marie Castro. She was found slain by relatives on July 13 inside her home at 2503 N. Piedras.
Police said Casas was taken into custody by Mexican authorities late last week on a murder warrant; he was handed over to U.S. Marshals at the Paso Del Norte Bridge before being booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.
Authorities have not discussed a motive for the killing.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images