Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester trying to blend in with group of migrants

Border Patrol agents arrested Heriberto Quiroz-Garcia , 29, a Mexican national, approximately four miles east of theFort Hancock Port of Entry in west Texas.

Border Patrol agents arrested Heriberto Quiroz-Garcia , 29, a Mexican national, approximately four miles east of theFort Hancock Port of Entry in west Texas.

EL PASO, Texas - A child molester previously deported from the U.S. was arrested as he attempted to blend in with a group of people entering the country illegally, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Border Patrol agents arrested Heriberto Quiroz-Garcia, 29, a Mexican national, approximately four miles east of theFort Hancock Port of Entry in west Texas.

The agents located and began to track two sets of footprints that eventually led them to two men hiding in the desert brush. Both were transported to the Fort Hancock Station for processing, where agents learned Quiroz-Garcia is a convicted sex offender.

Officials said Quiroz-Garcia had been previously charged by Cochise County Sheriff's Office with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in 2015. He received a sentence of probation for life and was subsequently removed from the U.S. through Nogales, Arizona.

After his arrest, Quiroz-Garcia was transferred to the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he will remain in custody pending criminal and immigration prosecution for illegal re-entry.

LAS CRUCES AREA ARREST

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Las Cruces Station were called to assist Dona Ana County sheriff's deputies with a vehicle stop on Interstate 25 mile marker 10.

Through questioning, the individuals allegedly admitted being in the U.S. illegally. The undocumented immigrants said they were traveling to Albuquerque to seek employment.

The men were transported to the Las Cruces Station for processing where it was discovered one of the individuals, a 30-year-old Mexican national, is a registered sex offender.

The man, not yet identified by the Border Patrol, was convicted of "Sexual Contact with individual less than 11 years old" in November 2009 in New York. Officials said he was sentenced to one year in jail, then removed from the U.S.

Officials said the man is awaiting prosecution for illegal re-entry while in custody at the Dona Ana County Detention Facility.

