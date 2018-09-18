Bond reduction request denied for driver accused in deadly hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 has confirmed through family members that a bond reduction request was denied for the young driver charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a teenage girl in early September.

Samuel Garcia, 17, is accused of hitting Gissell Martinez, 13, along the 5500 block of Montoya Drive in the Upper Valley in the afternoon of Sept. 7. Police say Garcia drove off, leaving her on the side of the road.

Garcia is charged with accident involving death.

He appeared in the County Jail's magistrate court Monday for a bond reduction hearing, with his family members and those of Martinez's present as well.

The request was denied, so his bond will stay at $100,000.

Gissell Martinez was taken off life support several days after the crash and her funeral was held over the weekend.

She was a student at Lincoln Middle School and was walking home with her younger brother at the time of the crash.