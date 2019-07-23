Body found in far east El Paso desert is woman in her 40's; not missing mom

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police on the scene of a body discovery on Pebble Hills.

EL PASO, Texas - A body was discovered in far east El Paso's Pebble Hills area on Monday evening, but it was not that of a 29-year-old mother who recently went missing.

A police spokesman said the victim was a woman in her 40's and confirmed a car was found at the scene (see photo at end of article) — giving indications the body was likely that of another woman reported missing, although police were awaiting the medical examiner to make an official identification.

The body was found at the end of Pebble Hills near Red Sands by a man riding an ATV in the desert area.

The spokesman confirmed earlier indications given to an ABC-7 crew at the scene that the deceased wasn't Erika Andrea Gaytan, the mother of a 7-year-old boy who vanished after attending a concert two weekends ago. Police said they continue to pursue leads in that case.

There were signs that the body was likely that of missing 48-year-old Angelica Vega,​​​​ who police issued an alert for earlier Monday saying that she suffered from a serious medical condition and needed her medication.

A 4-door maroon Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the one Vega was last seen driving was found at the scene.(See photo below) In addition, her family members were also observed at the scene at one point by an ABC-7 photographer.

A 4-door maroon Jeep Cherokee believed to belong to missing 48-year-old Angelica Vega that was found at the scene.

A 4-door maroon Jeep Cherokee believed to belong to missing 48-year-old Angelica Vega that was found at the scene.

No further details were expected to be forthcoming on Monday night.