Barricaded gunman in standoff with El Paso police SWAT team

(graphic by MGN Online)

(graphic by MGN Online)

EL PASO - A barricaded gunman was engaged in a standoff with a police SWAT team in East El Paso Monday night, triggering a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents.

A police spokesman said SWAT responded to 12209 Ivory Gate around 8 p.m.; that standoff location is near Montwood High School.

An individual police confirmed was the barricaded gunman called ABC-7 about an hour after the standoff began and said he did not intend to allow police to enter his home.

"They're not welcome in my residence," said the barricaded caller, who added that he was indeed armed.

As the standoff continued late Monday night, it was unclear whether it was related to a murder that took place earlier Monday in another far East El Paso neighborhood.