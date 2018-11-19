Crime

Band director accused of having sex with student; allegedly stalked girl

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 04:34 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 04:34 PM MST

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - The Alamogordo high school band director accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was arrested after he allegedly stalked the teenager at home, police said.

Detectives with the Alamogordo Police Department arrested 38-year-old Shamlan Al-Masoud on a Magistrate Court Arrest Warrant for Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor and Contributing to Delinquency of Minor . Police booked Al-Masoud into the Otero County Detention Center.

On the evening of October 15, 2018, officers with the Alamogordo Police Department responded to a home in reference to a subject peeking through the windows and trying to enter the residence. 

Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Al-Masoud, was trying to speak with a former student inside the residence.

On October 16, 2018, the former student spoke with a detective. The girl allegedly disclosed she and Al-Masoud had an inappropriate sexual relationship while she was in high school and he was her band director.
 

