At least 1 person wounded from gunfire in Las Cruces neighborhood

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police surround Las Cruces neighborhood where shooting occurred.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police surround Las Cruces neighborhood where shooting occurred.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Gunfire rang out at a home in a Las Cruces neighborhood late Friday afternoon leaving at least one person wounded.

Scores of police officers converged on the shooting scene in the 2300 block of Lester Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired around 3:20 p.m.

A gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to a Las Cruces hospital, but police said the extent of the injuries and the victim's condition were unknown.

A police mobile command center was set up in the residential neighborhood — which sits not far from Lynn Middle School — and police advised that Lester Avenue would remain closed between south Walnut Street and Stull Drive into the evening.

Investigators said they were following "multiple leads" in the incident, but did not elaborate and there was no immediate word of any arrests.

Authorities also asked for help from anyone who might have information on the case, urging them to call police at (575) 526-0795.