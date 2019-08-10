Crime

Armed man who caused panic at Missouri Walmart says it was a 'social experiment'

Police say the armed man's 'lucky to be alive'

By:
  • Madeline Holcombe and Chris Boyette, CNN

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 05:37 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 05:44 AM MDT

Superstore scare

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - Dmitriy Andreychenko walked into a Walmart in Missouri equipped with body armor, a handgun and a rifle less than a week after a gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso. He says it was a "social experiment" -- and not intended to cause panic.

"I wanted to know if Walmart honored the 2nd amendment," he told Springfield police, according to a probable cause statement.

Andreychenko, 20, recorded himself as he pushed a cart into the store in Springfield, saying he intended to buy grocery bags.

He didn't intend for any negative reaction, he said. The recording was in case anyone stopped him and asked him to leave, according to the statement.

His wife and sister told him beforehand that the idea was not smart, especially considering the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton, according to the document.

He told his sister it was "a social experiment on how his 2nd amendment right would be respected in a public area," according to the document.

The rifle he carried had a loaded magazine, but a round was not chambered; and the handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber, the probable cause document said.

'He's lucky to be alive'

He faces a charge of making a terrorist threat in the second degree, the police department said on Twitter. It was unknown whether he was represented by an attorney.

The consequences he faces are not a reflection of how Missouri -- an open carry state -- respects the 2nd Amendment, prosecuting attorney Dan Patterson said in a statement.

"Missouri protects the right to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner, endangering other citizens," Patterson said. "As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, 'the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man ... falsely shouting fire in a theater causing a panic.'"

Police Lt. Mike Lucas said he did indeed cause a panic.

"His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business," Lucas said. "In fact, he's lucky to be alive still to be honest."

No shots fired

Andreychenko entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Thursday afternoon, Lucas said.

When he did, the store's manager pulled the fire alarm to initiate patrons' escape.

An off-duty firefighter detained him until officers arrived to take him into custody, police said in a statement.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured, police said.

Lucas said the recent spate of mass shootings in public places may have placed customers on heightened alert, leading them to call police to report an active shooter.

"All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. So, he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people," Lucas said.

"And then obviously what's happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days -- that's on everybody's mind," added Lucas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities