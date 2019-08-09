Armed man driving 'Trump' truck detained outside El Paso migrant shelter

Carrying firearms

EL PASO, Texas - An armed man, described by staff at a local migrant shelter as "a white supremacist Trump supporter," was detained by police when he was found lurking outside the shelter shortly after President Trump concluded a visit to El Paso.

Police confirmed an incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Stanton near the Casa Carmelita shelter.

In a social media post, Casa Carmelita said the man "was sitting in his truck wearing blue latex gloves, and brandishing a knife." The shelter also said "police recovered a loaded gun, ammo, and a bag of white powder from his person."

Police on Thursday indicated that the man "was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed."

8/7/19 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Central patrol officers responded to a suspicious subject at the 900 block of Stanton near Casa Carmelita. The subject was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 8, 2019

Images posted to social media showed the man with a pickup truck emblazoned with Trump's name and a likeness of the president as 'Rambo' on it, as well as the name of Texas Senator Ted Cruz; photos also showed Central patrol officers drawing their weapons and taking him into custody.