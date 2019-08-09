Armed man driving 'Trump' truck detained outside El Paso migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas - An armed man, described by staff at a local migrant shelter as "a white supremacist Trump supporter," was detained by police when he was found lurking outside the shelter shortly after President Trump concluded a visit to El Paso.
Police confirmed an incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Stanton near the Casa Carmelita shelter.
In a social media post, Casa Carmelita said the man "was sitting in his truck wearing blue latex gloves, and brandishing a knife." The shelter also said "police recovered a loaded gun, ammo, and a bag of white powder from his person."
Police on Thursday indicated that the man "was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed."
8/7/19 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Central patrol officers responded to a suspicious subject at the 900 block of Stanton near Casa Carmelita. The subject was detained, interviewed and released after it was determined that no criminal offense had been committed.— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 8, 2019
Images posted to social media showed the man with a pickup truck emblazoned with Trump's name and a likeness of the president as 'Rambo' on it, as well as the name of Texas Senator Ted Cruz; photos also showed Central patrol officers drawing their weapons and taking him into custody.
