Another call for help finding El Paso missing mom; not believed to be missing voluntarily or hiding

Erika Gaytan is missing and considered endangered by police.

Erika Gaytan is missing and considered endangered by police.

For a second straight weekend, El Paso police have issued a Crime Stoppers alert seeking information from the public as they continue looking for Erika Andrea Gaytan, a 29-year-old mother who vanished back in July after going on a concert date.

In this latest news release, authorities definitively state that they do not believe she is missing voluntarily or hiding. Last week, police said they felt certain that "someone knows what happened" to Gaytan.

She was last seen in the evening of July 13 or the early morning hours of July 14 after attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with a date. The man she was on a date with said they parted ways at the Coliseum, where Gaytan called for an Uber.

Police had said in late July that they were following multiple leads in Gaytan's disappearance, but have offered few new insights into the investigation since that point.

As ABC-7 previously reported, Gaytan was facing dozens of criminal charges involving credit card abuse at the time she went missing. But investigators at this point don't think those charges were a factor in her disappearance.

Gaytan is described as 5'4" in height with a medium complexion, weighs 120lbs, has brown shoulder-length hair and a piercing on her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information on Gaytan's disappearance was once again urged by police to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS), or go online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Police again emphasized that tip givers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for reward money if they provide information leading to an arrest in the case.