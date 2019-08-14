Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen believed to be in 'grave danger'

13-year-old Kiah Miller (left) and her alleged abductor, 61-year-old Leola Morris.

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 13-year-old Texas girl believed to be in "grave or immediate danger" after being abducted.

Police in Montgomery said Kiah Miller is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie and black workout pants with red strips and carried a blue backpack.

Miller was last seen at a home in Montgomery early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they are looking for 61-year-old Leola Morris in connection with Kiah’s disappearance. Morris is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has one leg.

Morris is driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma license plates. Police believe she may also be driving a maroon four-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Authorities asked that anyone spotting them call their local police.