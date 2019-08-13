1-month-old baby taken from Texas hospital found safe; Amber Alert cancelled

The missing 1-month-old that is the subject of an Amber Alert. (Photo: Austin Police)

AUSTIN, Texas - A one-month-old Texas baby who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Monday has been found unharmed, according to Austin police.

Elijah Phillips was found safe Monday evening and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services; police said they were looking for the boy's mother.

Earlier in the day, an alert was issued by authorities who said it was believed the boy was in grave danger and three people were being sought in connection with his abduction from an Austin hospital.

Police said one of the trio sought had been taken into custody.

No further details were released.