AMBER Alert: El Paso police searching for 2 missing boys, suspected abductor
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for two boys abducted Saturday afternoon that it believes are in grave or immediate danger.
Police are searching for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega, 3' 9", 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, underwear, and navy blue crocs.
Police are also searching for 2-year-old Matias Carrillo, 3', 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.
26-year-old Justin Carrillo is the suspect wanted in the abductions. He is described as 5' 10", 190 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a short beard.
The suspect is driving a black, 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KYR4562, according to police.
Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this abduction to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.