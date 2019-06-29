AMBER Alert: El Paso police searching for 2 missing boys, suspected abductor

Photos of the two missing boys, their suspected abductor and the car they're believed to be traveling in.

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for two boys abducted Saturday afternoon that it believes are in grave or immediate danger.

Police are searching for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega, 3' 9", 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, underwear, and navy blue crocs.



Police are also searching for 2-year-old Matias Carrillo, 3', 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.



26-year-old Justin Carrillo is the suspect wanted in the abductions. He is described as 5' 10", 190 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a short beard.



The suspect is driving a black, 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KYR4562, according to police.



Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this abduction to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.