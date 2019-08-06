Crime

Alleged shooter cased El Paso Walmart before rampage that killed 22

By:
  • ABC News

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 05:12 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:01 PM MDT

Suspect cased Walmart before shooting

EL PASO, Texas - The suspect in the killing rampage at a Walmart in El Paso allegedly cased the store, looking for Mexicans to kill before he came back and unleashed a barrage of gunfire that left 22 people dead and more than two dozens injured, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The latest twist in the investigation of the mass shooting came just hours after doctors in El Paso confirmed that two more victims had died from bullet wounds suffered in the Saturday morning massacre -- increasing the death toll to 22.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, told investigators following his arrest that he allegedly set out to kill as many Mexicans as he could, according to authorities.

On Monday, law enforcement officials told ABC News that Crusius cased the Walmart, going inside on Saturday without any weapons, apparently to size up the clientele inside the store, which is about 5 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Satisfied with what he saw among the 1,000 to 3000 people that police estimate were inside at the time, Crusius exited the store and allegedly armed himself.

He returned wearing protective ear muffs, safety glasses and wielding a high-powered assault-style rifle, according to video surveillance of him inside the store.

Police officials said he allegedly started firing indiscriminately at victims before he even walked through the front door.

In addition to the 22 dead, more than two dozen people wounded in the massacre that erupted about 10:39 a.m. on Saturday inside the Walmart, including children and parents drawn to a back-to-school sale.

Alvaro Mena, whose parents were among those shot, told ABC News he believes the gunman targeted them because they are Hispanic.

Mena said his family is "devastated" by the loss of his father — 78-year-old Juan Valazquez, who died Monday morning at Del Sol hospital — and are now afraid for their own lives after police said the suspect told investigators he was out to kill as many Mexicans as he could.

"We are afraid to go out," Mena said. "We are afraid to go out into the streets because we feel like we are being hunted because of skin color."

Mena said his both his mother and father were shot outside the Walmart when they went to the store to exchange merchandise they had purchased there.

He said his mother remains in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Crusius, who lives in Allen, Texas — approximately 600 miles from the Walmart — is being held on a charge of capital murder. Crusius, who court documents showed was unemployed for the last 5 months, has been ordered held without bond. He was granted a court-appointed public defender.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30