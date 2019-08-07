Alleged El Paso shooter's family: He was motivated by 'beliefs we do not accept or condone'

EL PASO, Texas - The family of alleged El Paso gunman Patrick Crusius issued their first statement Tuesday night on the mass shooting to ABC News.

The statement reads:

Since learning of the events in El Paso this past Saturday morning, we have been and are focused on the lives lost, those struggling in their recovery, and the countless families and friends of those affected by this atrocity.

We also know that the destruction Patrick did is not limited to the victims and their families. It touches the entire El Paso and Ciudad Juarez communities, the State of Texas and this country.



Patrick's actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs that we do not accept or condone, in any way.

He was raised in a family that taught love, kindness, respect, and tolerance – rejecting all forms of racism, prejudice, hatred, and violence. There will never be a moment for the rest of our lives when we will forget each and every victim of this senseless tragedy.



We appreciate, more than words can express, the dedication of those who intervened to stop this devastation – especially the brave men and women in law enforcement, all the other first responders, and ordinary citizens of who courageously rushed to aid those in danger.

We likewise wish to thank the medical community who brought to bear all available resources to aid those in desperate need. The selflessness and devotion to total strangers in the face of indescribable suffering is something that we deeply respect and admire.



We issue this statement to reflect our family's position about what has transpired. We do not plan to make further public comment, at this time. Our hope and prayer now is that the collective focus will be with those who are attempting to grieve and heal.