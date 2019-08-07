Crime

Alleged El Paso shooter's family: He was motivated by 'beliefs we do not accept or condone'

By:
  • ABC News

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 10:03 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:19 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The family of alleged El Paso gunman Patrick Crusius issued their first statement Tuesday night on the mass shooting to ABC News.

The statement reads:

Since learning of the events in El Paso this past Saturday morning, we have been and are focused on the lives lost, those struggling in their recovery, and the countless families and friends of those affected by this atrocity.

We also know that the destruction Patrick did is not limited to the victims and their families. It touches the entire El Paso and Ciudad Juarez communities, the State of Texas and this country.

Patrick's actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs that we do not accept or condone, in any way.

He was raised in a family that taught love, kindness, respect, and tolerance rejecting all forms of racism, prejudice, hatred, and violence. There will never be a moment for the rest of our lives when we will forget each and every victim of this senseless tragedy.

We appreciate, more than words can express, the dedication of those who intervened to stop this devastation especially the brave men and women in law enforcement, all the other first responders, and ordinary citizens of who courageously rushed to aid those in danger.

We likewise wish to thank the medical community who brought to bear all available resources to aid those in desperate need. The selflessness and devotion to total strangers in the face of indescribable suffering is something that we deeply respect and admire.

We issue this statement to reflect our family's position about what has transpired. We do not plan to make further public comment, at this time. Our hope and prayer now is that the collective focus will be with those who are attempting to grieve and heal.

Crusius' criminal defense attorney Mark Stevens also commented to ABC News, saying that no court appearances have been scheduled for Crusius at this time.

On Saturday, Crusius allegedly opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring at least two dozen others.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?