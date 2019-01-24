Alameda Ave. closed in Lower Valley after officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas - Alameda Avenue is closed at North Old Pueblo Road in the Lower Valley after an officer-involved shooting.

According to a police spokesman, officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning on the 9300 block of Alameda Ave. and ended up at a Walmart parking lot where shots were fired by one officer. It is unclear what happened to cause the officer to fire their weapon, Sgt. Robert Gomez, said.

The suspect continued to flee when he ran into an ambulance then crashed into the side of a building. He was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, Gomez said. The crash happened at Alameda Ave. and N. Old Pueblo Rd.

The scene is expected to be blocked off for six-to-eight hours while multiple law enforcement agencies investigate including Internal affairs, Crimes Against Persons and Texas Rangers.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 50s.

ABC-7 crews saw the scene blocked off as early at 3:30 a.m.

The scene is near the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.