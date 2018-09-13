Affidavit: Suspect stabbed and killed victim an hour after they were introduced

27-year-old Danie Acevedo Jr. - of the 100 block of Glenwood - is charged with murder.

EL PASO, TEXAS - The man charged for a deadly stabbing in El Paso's Lower Valley has been jailed on a $1-million bond.

Police responded to the stabbing at 152 Glenwood at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2018.

Officers located 30-year-old Ricardo Campa suffering from several stab wounds. Campa was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds, police said.

A witness at the scene of the deadly stabbing, only identified in court documents as Romero, told police Campa was his friend. The witness said he introduced Acevedo, his nephew, to Campa about an hour before the stabbing.

"Initially, things seemed to be okay between both parties, but soon after, the witness left their side for a brief moment and upon his return, noticed (Acevedo) had attacked Campa for an unknown reason," the criminal complaint affidavit states.

Romero told police Acevedo had Campa on the ground and was covering Campa's mouth while repeatedly stabbing Campa with his other hand, the document further states. Romero said he tried to intervene, but Acevedo "became aggressive toward him" and continued assaulting Campa, the document states.

Other relatives inside the home exited the residence and called 911 for help. Acevedo ran away from the residence.

Hours after the stabbing, Acevedo was taken to a local hospital by his mother, police said. Investigators arrived at the hospital and took Acevedo into custody.



