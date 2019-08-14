Active shooter barricaded in Philadelphia building, at least 6 police officers wounded

Officers run from building in standoff

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Six Philadelphia police officers were shot by at least one gunman who authorities said was firing at them in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation that continued into Wednesday night.

The shooter, who was barricaded in a house, remained active hours after the first shot were fired in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone row homes, police said.

The shootout began when officers went to the house to serve a state narcotics warrant and came under gunfire, officials indicated.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said two officers, who were trapped inside the shooter's house amid the ongoing gunfire, were safely freed by SWAT.

There was a massive police presence in the neighborhood as nightfall arrived, with armored vehicles and officers in tactical gear. Police urged residents to stay away.

Officers repeatedly commanded the shooter to "Come out with your hands up."

"Despite several attempts to talk to him -- both on the loudspeaker and on telephone -- we have been not been able to make contact with them thus far," Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. "This is a very volatile situation that is still unfolding, so as a result there's only so much I can tell you about what's going on inside of that property."

One woman said she heard over 100 gunshots when the incident first began and saw people running for their lives.

"I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Gripp said the injured officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters that he'd spoken to the six officers who had been shot, and said they were all "in good spirits."

"Our concern is for them and their families," he said, adding he was "angry" that the shooter could be so heavily armed, with so much ammunition.