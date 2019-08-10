Accused millionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide

Jeffrey Epstein shown in this mugshot from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice.

NEW YORK, NY - Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide, officials told ABC News.

The millionaire was found unresponsive early Saturday morning in a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan -- the federal lockup where he was being held without bond awaiting trial.

Epstein's death comes just hours after the release of new court documents alleging that Epstein kept a "sex slave" who was forced to sexually service other prominent men, including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Richardson vehemently denied the claim.

Epstein had numerous residences in the U.S. and beyond where sex trafficking activities allegedly took place, including a sprawling New Mexico ranch.

