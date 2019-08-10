Accused millionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide
NEW YORK, NY - Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide, officials told ABC News.
The millionaire was found unresponsive early Saturday morning in a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan -- the federal lockup where he was being held without bond awaiting trial.
Epstein's death comes just hours after the release of new court documents alleging that Epstein kept a "sex slave" who was forced to sexually service other prominent men, including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Richardson vehemently denied the claim.
Epstein had numerous residences in the U.S. and beyond where sex trafficking activities allegedly took place, including a sprawling New Mexico ranch.
More details to come...
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar via CNN
News Michelle Cohan/CNN
El Paso Copyright 2019 CNN
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images