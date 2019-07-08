Crime

About Borderland Crimes Podcast

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 03:46 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 04:18 PM MDT

El Paso is one of America's safest cities. But we're not immune to crime. 

 

Join Stephanie Valle on our very own BORDERLAND CRIMES podcast focusing on high-profile murders that have happened in El Paso. 

 

These podcasts dive deep into stories that grip the Boderland community with details that rarely make the news — but deserve to be heard. 

 

We'll tell a more in-depth story with interviews of the victims' loved ones and police detectives.  And Stephanie will reveal details about the investigations and from the trials.

 

The first podcast is on the shooting and death of Richard Madrigal, a former DJ for radio station KLAQ.

We plan to drop multiple episodes each  year, with the first one premiering on July 8.


