Abducted El Paso boys found safe in Juarez after Texas-wide Amber Alert

The two missing boys found safe after a statewide Amber Alert.

EL PASO, Texas - Two young boys feared to be in "grave danger" after allegedly being abducted in El Paso's Upper Valley by a 26-year-old man were found safe early Sunday in Mexico, police said.

The boys, who were the subjects Saturday of a Texas statewide Amber Alert, were located in Ciudad Juarez and returned to their mother in El Paso by U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Authorities said 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo were unharmed.

El Paso police said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Amber Alert that no arrests had been made and the investigation into the kidnappings was ongoing.

The suspect in the child snatchings was previously identified by police as Justin Carrillo, but the nature of his relationship to the boys was not immediately known.

The Amber Alert indicated Carrillo had been driving a 2003 Black Hyundai Elantra with Texas License plate KYR4562. He was described by police as 5'10" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 190 lbs.

Police said the boys were taken about 5 a.m. on Saturday from a home in the 5700 block of Valley Lilac Lane.