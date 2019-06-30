Crime

Abducted El Paso boys found safe in Juarez after Texas-wide Amber Alert

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 04:27 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:46 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Two young boys feared to be in "grave danger" after allegedly being abducted in El Paso's Upper Valley by a 26-year-old man were found safe early Sunday in Mexico, police said.

The boys, who were the subjects Saturday of a Texas statewide Amber Alert, were located in Ciudad Juarez and returned to their mother in El Paso by U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Authorities said 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo were unharmed.

El Paso police said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Amber Alert that no arrests had been made and the investigation into the kidnappings was ongoing.

The suspect in the child snatchings was previously identified by police as Justin Carrillo, but the nature of his relationship to the boys was not immediately known.

The Amber Alert indicated Carrillo had been driving a 2003 Black Hyundai Elantra with Texas License plate KYR4562. He was described by police as 5'10" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 190 lbs.

Police said the boys were taken about 5 a.m. on Saturday from a home in the 5700 block of Valley Lilac Lane.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

US & World
World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17