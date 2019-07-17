6 teens arrested in last month's stabbing, fight near northeast El Paso middle school

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police on the scene of a stabbing last month near Canyon Hills Middle School.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. El Paso police on the scene of a stabbing last month near Canyon Hills Middle School.

EL PASO, Texas - A half-dozen teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fight near a northeast El Paso middle school last month that ended in a stabbing, authorities said Wednesday.

The six — a combination of boys and girls ages 14 to 15 — all face juvenile charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a police spokesman said. Their names were not released.

Sgt. Enrique Carillo noted that while detectives from the gang unit investigated the case, no evidence had surfaced thus far to indicate that the fight outside of Canyon Hills Middle School on June 20 was tied to gang activity.

The stabbing victim, previously identified as a Canyon Hills student, was seriously injured in the attack. His name has also not been released.