3 teens arrested, charged in Lower Valley 'Letgo' robbery

Mugshots of the three El Paso teens arrested and charged in a May ' Letgo ' robbery.

EL PASO - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in a Lower Valley robbery last month stemming from a "Letgo" phone sale, El Paso police said Thursday.

Diego Manuel Hernandez, 18; Richard Roberto Ledesma, 19; and Anthony Nieto, 17; all of El Paso, were being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $10,000 bond each.

Police allege the trio had arranged to purchase a cell phone through the "Letgo" app and met up with two other people at the port of entry on Zaragoza on May 25.

Instead of completing the deal at the meet site, police said the pair were instead assaulted and robbed by the three teens.

Police said a Mission Valley TAC officer's identification of a vehicle used in the robbery led to the three arrests.

Authorities added that the incident serves as a reminder for people to use caution in these types of situations.

"The El Paso Police Department would like to remind the public the availability of the lobby at our five regional command centers when engaging in e-commerce," police said in a statement.