EL PASO - A woman was found dead in an east El Paso home early Sunday morning in what police said was a homicide, and a man police labeled a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

EPPD Crimes Against Persons detectives said the killing occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 14900 block of Harry Flournoy near David Palacio.

Police identified the victim as a 26-year old Hispanic woman, but did not release her name or a cause of death. The suspect in custody was described by police as 23-year old Hispanic man; his name also wasn't released.

Authorities did not comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, nor did they discuss a possible motive in the case.