Crime

2 teens accused of shooting El Paso man in North Carolina

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 03:33 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 03:33 PM MDT

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina - Police in North Carolina have arrested two teenagers after an El Paso, Texas man was found with at least one gunshot wound in his back earlier this week.

Winston-Salem police say the two suspects, ages 13 and 15, are charged with attempted first-degree murder after 28-year-old Tevin Lamar Bonner of El Paso was found unresponsive and lying on the ground on a local street late Monday night.

A statement from police said the two teens are being held at a juvenile detention center.

According to police, Bonner is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that police Lt. Gregory Dorn said the teens and the victim appear to have known each other.

Police said Bonner was in Winston-Salem installing alarm systems, and had worked previously in High Point and in Louisiana.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


