2 indicted on charges tied to slaying of El Paso County Sheriff's deputy

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter Herrera died after he was shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario on March 22, 2019.

EL PASO - Two people were indicted Thursday on charges tied to the slaying of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Peter Herrera, prosecutors said.

The District Attorney's Office said 27-year old Facundo Chavez was indicted by a grand jury for capital murder, and his girlfriend Arlene Pina was indicted on other charges related to the incident.

Chavez and Pina are expected to make their first appearances in District Court within the next two weeks, once a judge has been assigned to the case, said DA Jaime Esparza.

The indictments allege that Chavez fired his gun 15 times after the 35-year old deputy pulled him over on an early morning traffic stop in San Elizario back in March of this year. Authorities contend Chavez told Pina he intended to shoot the deputy, and said the pair fled on foot together before being captured.

ABC-7 reported earlier this year that Chavez has an extensive criminal history that includes drug possession and domestic violence.

Mugshot of murder suspect Facundo Chavez.